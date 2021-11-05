WASHINGTON - Democrats late Friday appeared ready to forge ahead with votes on roughly $3 trillion in economic initiatives backed by President Joe Biden, potentially putting an end to a protracted, internal standoff that called into question the party's ability to advance its own agenda.
The opportunity for a truce opened the door for lawmakers to approve a roughly $1.2 trillion measure to improve the country's infrastructure, sending it to President Biden's desk, while starting the debate over a second, roughly $2 trillion bill to overhaul the country's health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.
Democrats began the day hoping to deliver critical both wins for the White House. Yet that ambitious plan quickly unraveled as a result of another eruption among Democrats' liberal and moderate camps.
Moderates Democrats privately told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., they would not provide their must-have votes to advance the $2 trillion tax-and-spending measure until they could assess its fiscal impact. They wanted to see a report from the Congressional Budget Office assessing its details. Pelosi soon tried to resolve the matter by changing course, putting up the infrastructure measure first with a plan to hold off on considering the other half of Biden's agenda for later. But that infuriated liberals, who threatened to withdraw their support in response.
The result was a marathon, unresolved stalemate that paralyzed the House for about 12 hours, forcing Pelosi to take to the floor herself to try to whip support among her ever-divided members. At one point, the president phoned directly into a still-unfinished, three-hour meeting of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus to encourage them to support the infrastructure bill, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the conversation. He placed similar calls to moderates, a White House official later confirmed, urging them to back the remainder of his agenda.
Pelosi and Democratic leaders remained defiant that they would forge ahead with the votes as planned, even as centrists and liberals threatened to walk away. For hours, it was not immediately clear if the speaker would prevail. Democrats can only afford three defections in the narrowly divided House, leaving her little room for political error. And dozens of liberals at one point privately signaled opposition to her approach, raising the prospects of a disastrous outcome.
After 10 p.m., though, a group of five moderates sought to give liberals the assurances they sought. In a statement, they said they "commit to voting for the Build Back Better Act, in its current form other than technical changes," provided that revenue estimates actually show the bill is financed in full.
If they don't, then the moderate Democrats said they "remain committed to working to resolve any discrepancies." Signing the statement were Democratic Reps. Ed Case of Hawaii, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Kathleen Rice of New York and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.
It remained unclear if it would be enough to secure passage of the infrastructure bill. In a potentially positive sign for Democrats, liberals in the Congressional Progressive Caucus offered their backing for an evening vote. "As part of this agreement, at the request of the President, and to ensure we pass both bills through the House, progressives will advance the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the House rule on Build Back Better tonight," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the leader of the bloc.
Biden, meanwhile, issued his own statement calling on Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill and complete a procedural vote that allows the House to start considering the separate $2 trillion package. The president added that he expected there would be a final vote on this measure in the House the week of Nov. 15.
The flurry of activity in the House came two days after a new urgency swept over party lawmakers following staggering election defeats. Democrats lost the gubernatorial race in Virginia, despite Biden's success there in 2020, and faced a tighter-than-anticipated contest in New Jersey, in which they eventually prevailed.
Some lawmakers later chalked up their electoral struggles to their inability to deliver on the spending packages they had spent months debating hotly in Washington. That provided a jolt of energy for Democrats, some of whom saw it as a warning about their own electoral fates ahead of the 2022 midterms.
Democrats initially hoped to vote on Tuesday on the nearly $2 trillion plan that would expand Medicare, provide free, universal prekindergarten for all American children, set aside new sums to fight global warming, and offer new benefits to low-income families, much of which is paid for through taxes on millionaires and corporations.
Alongside that bill, Democrats also wanted to advance the roughly $1.2 trillion measure to improve the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. That infrastructure measure cleared the Senate on a bipartisan basis in August, but it has remained stuck in the House. Liberal-leaning lawmakers have held up the bill in a bid to negotiate their other spending priorities with centrists including Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Democrats had come close to considering both measures repeatedly in recent weeks, only to see tensions flare among liberal and moderate lawmakers - forcing Pelosi to scrap multiple plans for votes in September and October. The last misfire came as Biden headed abroad last week for two world summits where he had hoped to tout his prized investments.
Pelosi and her Democratic leaders had worked late Thursday to assuage moderates and address a wide-array of unresolved policy issues in the bill, including outstanding fights over immigration and tax policy. The president also engaged the process, calling Democrats directly, in his latest burst of outreach to try to shepherd the two measures across the finish line in the chamber. And House leaders further presented reams of new data illustrating the bill would not add to the deficit.
As Friday dragged on, it appeared the impasse would be intractable and sink the bills again. Moderates could not be assuaged. About a half dozen of them, at one point, signaled they would not support the measure, known as the Build Back Better Act, without that CBO report.
Pelosi then tried a different tactic, hoping to approve the infrastructure bill and send it to the president's desk while formally starting debate on the rest of his spending agenda. But that idea quickly encountered steep opposition as it infuriated some left-leaning lawmakers.
Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, signaled earlier on Friday that some of her members would not support this approach. Jayapal's comments echoed her bloc's earlier pledge that it would only move both bills in tandem. At one point Friday afternoon, roughly 20 members of the caucus signaled privately they planned to vote against infrastructure, according to two people familiar with the matter, who requested spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the group's thinking.
The factions went back and forth throughout the day, with liberals and conservatives fighting over leverage. Biden and Pelosi worked each group of Democrats hard, pressing them to relent dragging out a process that has already taken months late into yet another night. Hours later, Jayapal issued the new statement, saying that Biden's urging helped her caucus decide to proceed.