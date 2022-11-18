FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI's search warrant served at the home of former President Donald Trump in Washington

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI’s search warrant served at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington on Aug. 11.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence, as well as key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Garland announced his decision Friday afternoon, tapping Jack Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor who has in recent years been working at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. The announcement comes three days after Trump formally declared himself a 2024 candidate for president.

