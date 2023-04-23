Gov. Sununu Speaks to Business Leaders at NH Institute of Politics
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu delivers a speech to business leaders at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Ahead of Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to New Hampshire this week, Gov. Chris Sununu called the former president a “four-time loser" during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday.

"Donald Trump is a loser," Sununu told ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd.