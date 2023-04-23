Ahead of Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to New Hampshire this week, Gov. Chris Sununu called the former president a “four-time loser" during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday.
"Donald Trump is a loser," Sununu told ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd.
Trump is scheduled to make his second trip to New Hampshire since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate on Thursday, when he is scheduled to deliver remarks in downtown Manchester.
During his television appearance, Sununu said Republicans “want someone who can win in November of ‘24.”
“Donald Trump is a loser. He has not just lost once – he lost us our House seats in 2018, he lost everything in '20,” Sununu said. “We should have 54 U.S. Senators right now. We don't because of his message. So Donald Trump is positioning himself to be a four-time loser in 2024. We need candidates that can win.”
Todd said the problem with the ‘loser message’, as he termed it, is that “a majority of Republicans don't believe what you just said, that he lost in 2020.”
“Well, it's not just 2020, right?” said Sununu. “We got crushed in 2022. We should have 54 U.S. Senate seats. We don't because he is part of that message. We lost in 2018. So it's not just about whether he won or lost in '20, which he did, of course. So he drags that ticket down. I think that reality is going to really come to bear in through the primary process.”
Sununu acknowledged Trump has his supporters, even after being indicted by a New York grand jury on March 30.
“They think that a lot of the stuff with the DA is political, which I believe it is too, by the way,” Sununu said. “It's creating a lot of sympathy. ... former President Trump is now playing the victim card, and he's making some headway with it. But at the end of the day, it has to turn into votes.”
Sununu hasn’t officially entered the 2024 presidential race, but took significant steps toward a run in February when he announced the launch of the “Live Free or Die” political action committee, a 501(c)(4) organization that allows politicians to raise unlimited money without divulging the donations.
When asked on Sunday when he might make a decision on whether he will run for president, Sununu didn’t exactly give a timetable.
“I think everybody will have to make a decision by Fourth of July, get their exploratory committees,” Sununu said. “I think there's a lot of new candidates that are stepping up, saying, ‘Hey, wait, there's lanes here. There's a lot of opportunity here.’ A lot of folks want to get on that stage.”
The Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign announced the former president will deliver remarks at The Armory at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St. in Manchester, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
Trump’s last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in January when he attended the 2023 New Hampshire Republican State Committee annual meeting in Salem.
Prior to that he made three trips to the Granite State in 2020.
President Joe Biden defeated Trump in New Hampshire in the 2020 election by a 52% to 45% margin.
Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president in November at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.