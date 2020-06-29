Twenty-one federal immigration workers in Manchester and dozens more in other field offices could be out of work by August, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen warned on Monday.
The New Hampshire Democrat said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service workers are facing a furlough in part because of President Trump's June 22 announcement to suspend work visas. Trump has halted applications for visas for skilled workers, seasonal workers, study-exchange programs and intra-company transfers.
The USCIS is primarily funded by fees paid by applicants.
Shaheen said the COVID-19 pandemic is also resulting in fewer visa applications, contributing to the revenue shortfall.
"The decision to block these critical work visas will not only harm American businesses but will also further limit the fees collected by USCIS," Shaheen wrote Monday to Senate leaders.
Shaheen asked for an appropriation to prevent the furloughs. Some of the USCIS workers in New Hampshire have relocated to the state to pursue a career and will be financially devastated without a steady income, she said.
She said 21 work in the Manchester field office and dozens of state residents work in other field office locations.
Shaheen, who is seeking re-election this year, asked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Charles Schumer to limit any appropriated money for USCIS immigration services and to prohibit transfer to Department of Homeland Security enforcement.