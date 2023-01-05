WASHINGTON - Three days into a standoff over who would lead the Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives, members of the party expressed anger that a small group of hardline holdouts were squandering their chance to use the power they had won.

The party's leader in the chamber, Kevin McCarthy, was set to make another bid on Thursday for the powerful position of speaker, after being rejected in six votes by a group of 20 hardline Republicans who represent less than 10% of the caucus.