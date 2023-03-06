FILE PHOTO: Anti-abortion protesters rally outside a clinic in Clearwater, Florida

WASHINGTON - The White House is jumping into state-level battles for women's reproductive rights, lending legal and messaging advice to allies in states pushing restrictions as the Biden administration seeks to make abortion access a rallying cry in next year's presidential election.

By leaning on key local lawmakers and backing legislation to expand abortion rights, the White House is hoping to expand on the relative success that Democrats earned in the midterm elections by making abortion a large part of their campaign.

