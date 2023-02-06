SCHUMER

WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer remembers when his predecessor, Harry M. Reid, received the news that then-vice president Joe Biden had cut a legislative deal with GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell without him.

"No one knew what Joe Biden was actually doing in the Senate," Schumer (D-N.Y.) said about one twist in the series of fiscal negotiations between Democrats and congressional Republicans that began in 2011 and eventually culminated in a government shutdown in 2013.