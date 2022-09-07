Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the "right is trying to make this about me again," as Republicans increasingly make comparisons between how she was not charged in a 2016 FBI investigation into her use of a private email server and the ongoing probe into former president Donald Trump's handling of sensitive government documents.

"I can't believe we're still talking about this, but my emails. . ." Clinton tweeted. "The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified."