Synthetic opioid fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone

A bag of evidence containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone is shown during a press conference led by U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 to raise the public’s awareness of the danger of fentanyl as the number of overdose deaths from fentanyl rise.

 CRAIG KOHLRUSS/McCLATCHY

The White House estimates that someone in the United States dies every five minutes from a drug overdose, topping 100,000 lives lost per year.

One of the primary drivers of this is fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that is used for severe pain associated with advanced forms of cancer. Up to 100 times stronger than morphine and impossible to differ from similar drugs by sight, smell or taste, a little fentanyl can be deadly — especially if the person does not know it is present.