FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants wait at the border between Mexico and the U.S., seen from El Paso, Texas

FILE PHOTO: Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. wait in line along the border fence at the Rio Bravo river, the border between Mexico and the U.S., as seen from El Paso, Texas, U.S., December 22, 2022. 

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Tuesday issued its most restrictive border control measure to date, announcing plans for a temporary rule that will penalize asylum seekers who cross the border illegally or do not apply for protection in other nations they pass through on their way to the United States.

Under U.S. immigration law, migrants fleeing persecution can request asylum regardless of how they arrive on U.S. soil. Biden's rule, slated to take effect in May and expire after two years, would presume asylum ineligibility for those who enter illegally. The penalty would make it easier for the government to deport border-crossers who express a fear of harm, potentially reducing the number who are allowed into the United States pending a hearing in swamped U.S. immigration courts.