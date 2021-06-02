Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said it’s possible she was the target of a government-sponsored, forced landing of a commercial airliner last week which resulted in the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega,. who were on board.
“I flew with the same flight a week before. I could have been the target, but we don’t know for sure,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has led a bipartisan delegation of senators to the region, aimed at building broader calls for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka to step down and for full and fair elections to be held later this year in this former Soviet Republic.
“We will not allow for this behavior to continue without consequences,” said Shaheen who called the incident a “hijacking” that put at risk the lives of 120 passengers who were on the plane.
Later she added, “The people of Belarus deserve a democratic country and the United States is committed to doing everything we can to help them achieve this effort.”
The delegation called upon Lukashenka to immediately release the journalist Pratasevich and his girlfriend.
Pratasevich is charged with organizing riots, a charge that carries a potential sentence of 15 years, according to published reports.
“To Lukashenko, I say, it’s time for you to go. Make room for a democratically elected leader, more deserving of your people,” Shaheen said.
Meanwhile, freelance journalist Alexander Burakov was released after spending 20 days in detention and he compared that facility where he was held to a “military prison.”
Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Chris Murphy, D-N.J., joined Shaheen in embracing President Biden’s support for increased sanctions against Belarusian-owned oil companies that take effect today (Thursday).
Portman said the U.S should go beyond individual sanctions to economic “sector” punishment which targets other industries that have close ties to the existing government leaders.
“We have had sanctions in place but clearly they have not done enough,” Portman said.
He also praised the opposition leader as an inspirational figure.
Her opposition has helped spark large protest in that country since a presidential election that officials said gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office.
“She has shown the world that one person can stand up and make a difference,” Portman said.
Invite of opposition leader to U.S.
Murphy said the three senators have urged Tsikhanouskaya to consider making a trip to the U.S to draw more international attention to her country’s plight.
Tsikhanouskaya said she urged the senators to endorse broader sanctions.
“Sanctions should help to stop the violence and help release of all political prisoners,” she added.
Shaheen led this mission as chairman of the subcommittee on European affairs on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The group met with the Belarus opposition leader in Lithuania where they met with that country’s foreign minister.
Shaheen praised Lithuania’s country’s leadership for supporting the Belarus campaign for freedom of speech and freedom of the press.
”We understand Lithuania does this in the face of continued intimidation on the part of Russia,” Shaheen said.
They also met with with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian government officials and journalists where she pledged U.S. support to help that country deal with aggression from Russia.
“Enhancing our international partnerships is crucial to the United States’ national security and bolsters global stability in the face of an increasingly belligerent and revisionist Russia. It is in the United States’ national interest to support Ukraine in these efforts and we encourage our Ukrainian partners to stay the course,” the senators said in a joint statement Wednesday.
The trip will conclude with a visit to the former Soviet Republic of Georgia government leaders along with opposition party officials who serve as members of that country’s parliament.
Shaheen said the message in Georgia is the U.S. backs anti-corruption efforts in that country and the support of its people for a free and independent media.