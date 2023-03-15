Faced with congressional inaction on the matter, the president has instructed the EPA to issue limits on the amount of so-called forever chemicals which can be measured in the nation’s drinking water.

“Today the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed the first-ever national standard to address PFAS contamination in drinking water. EPA will require public water systems to monitor for six PFAS chemicals, notify the public if the levels of these PFAS exceed the proposed regulatory standards, and take action to reduce the level of PFAS in the water supply,” the White House announced Tuesday.