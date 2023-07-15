Student debt

President Biden, shown with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, delivers remarks on the Supreme Court’s decision on the administration’s student debt relief program during an appearance at the White House on June 30.  

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

The Biden administration announced Friday that it will forgive the student loans of more than 800,000 borrowers, wiping out $39 billion in debt.

The Education Department first announced last year a one-time adjustment to help address inaccuracies in payment counts for borrowers in income-driven repayment plans, or people who might qualify for the debt-relief programs. The plans allow forgiveness after making a certain number of monthly payments, typically after 20 or 25 years.