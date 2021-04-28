WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive targeting of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Biden administration to bar Americans from being able to buy menthol cigarettes
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
U.S. foreign aid will be cut off if Taliban takes power, senators say; Shaheen spotlights maternity ward massacre
Senior Senate authorizers and appropriators on Tuesday warned that they would oppose continued foreign aid to Afghanistan if the Taliban retakes control and roll back human rights advances in the country.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress on Wednesday, as he stresses the need to invest to compete with China, the White House said.
