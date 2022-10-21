Budget Director Shalanda Young

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young speaks to reporters at the White House in March. The Biden administration said Friday that the federal budget deficit plunged from $2.8 trillion in 2021 to $1.4 trillion in 2022.  

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

The Biden administration said Friday that the federal deficit fell in half from the year before, as Washington girds for new battles over taxes and spending with interest rates rising and Republicans expected to take back at least one branch of Congress in the midterm elections.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said the annual deficit had plummeted from $2.8 trillion in 2021 to roughly $1.4 trillion in 2022 - a decline driven primarily by the expiration of trillions in pandemic-era emergency spending. The gap between revenue and spending also shrank in part due to stronger-than-expected tax receipts, as a booming U.S. economy and large corporate profits helped bring in additional funds to federal coffers.