East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment

People gather at an informational community meeting held by River Valley Organizing in East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment spilled hazardous chemicals.  

 Rebecca Kiger/Washington Post

White House aides are weighing if or how they can provide economic relief for East Palestine, Ohio, after the town was affected by a train derailment last month involving hazardous materials, although it remains unclear what form it could take, according to four people who were briefed on the matter.

The planning comes amid intense scrutiny of the Biden administration's response to the disaster, which has raised the prospect of potential health risks and long-term harm to the drinking water and air in the area. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D) and J.D. Vance (R) of Ohio, along with other Democrats and Republicans, separately released legislation on Wednesday that primarily aims to improve rail safety in response to the derailment.

The Washington Post's Liz Goodwin contributed to this report.