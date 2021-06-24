WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan infrastructure agreement Thursday after meeting with Democratic and GOP senators at the White House, marking a victory in his quest to work across the aisle with Republicans who oppose most of his agenda.
"We have a deal," Biden said Thursday alongside the 10 senators, who agreed on a package featuring hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending on the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
"They've give me their word," Biden said of the five Senate Republicans involved in crafting the deal. "Where I come from that's good enough for me."
On Wednesday evening, multiple senators leaving a negotiation session had said the group - which included five Democrats, five Republicans and top White House officials - had tentatively reached a framework agreement for hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending on the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
An earlier framework reached by the same group of senators, which did not have White House buy-in, included $974 billion in spending over five years, $579 billion of which was for new projects and initiatives.