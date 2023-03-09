President Biden shakes hands

President Biden shakes hands with Sen. Joe Manchin III after signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Biden's 2024 budget proposal will aim to revive some programs that Democrats couldn't pass last year, but the Republican-controlled House is sure to block them.  

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - The White House will revive calls for transformative economic policy proposals with its 2024 budget proposal on Thursday, potentially previewing President Biden's reelection campaign - and teeing up new battles with Republicans as the government draws closer to what could be a catastrophic default on the national debt.

Shortly after taking office, Biden released more than $4 trillion in spending proposals that aimed to fundamentally remake major parts of the economy, seeking changes to everything from health care and housing to education and elder care. But Democrats had to scale those plans back dramatically even before they lost control of the House in last year's elections.