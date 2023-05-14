President Biden on Saturday declared white supremacy "the most dangerous terrorist threat" to the American homeland, using a speech to graduating students at a historically Black university to elevate a debate that has already become central to his campaign for a second term.

Recounting the story of how he initially decided to run for the White House after seeing white supremacists marching in Charlottesville in 2017, Biden said the country continues to be in a "battle" against "sinister forces" that are determined to turn the clock back to more divisive times.