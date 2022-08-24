President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for many debt-saddled college-goers, a move that could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional elections but also may fuel inflation.

Canceling the debt will free up hundreds of billions of dollars for new consumer spending that could be aimed at homebuying, adding a new wrinkle to the country's inflation fight, according to economists.