WOODSTOCK -- Less than 24 hours after signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, President Joe Biden on Tuesday stood on a little bridge in this small White Mountains town to herald big things for America.
“It’s time to rebuild the backbone of the nation,” Biden declared from a podium on what is officially known as New Hampshire Department of Transportation Bridge #177/148 -- a 183-foot long, single span metal bridge built in 1939 to carry NH Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River.
Known locally as “The Green Bridge,” the bridge has been on the NHDOT’s “Red List” of state-owned bridges since 2014. It is in need of a new deck and superstructure.
The bridge, a fixture on the state’s to-do list, has received a quarter-million dollars’ worth of what Biden called “Band-Aid” fixes, but funding for larger repairs was not previously available.
NH DOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, who introduced Biden to some 50 attendees, said the infrastructure law brings huge, tangible benefits to the Granite State, including money for electric-vehicle charging stations, airports and surface transportation.
“We’re eager to get to work” on the Green Bridge, Sheehan said before turning the microphone over to Biden, who began by saying passage of the infrastructure law “would not have been possible without this delegation.”
He individually recognized and detailed the contributions made by the Congressional delegation in attendance -- Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.
Cumulatively, “We’re taking a monumental step forward in building back for America,” Biden said.
That effort includes renovation of the Green Bridge, which he said, may not seem like a lot but is one that lives and livelihoods depend on.
If there was no Green Bridge, drivers would have to make a 10-mile detour to cross the Pemi, he said. He observed that the bridge’s weight limit, originally 60 tons, was now down to 20 tons and could go lower if it didn't receive needed upgrades.
At a time when both the frequency and severity of natural disasters is increasing, the infrastructure laws helps build back what was damaged or lost while promoting resiliency, Biden said.
The president switched gears to next promote his economic plan, saying the middle class "built, built, built this country.”
“Trickle-down economics does not work,” he said, telling would-be millionaires and billionaires and corporations, “Good for you, but pay your fair share.”
Under his economic plan, no one earning less than $400,000 annually, said Biden, “will pay a single, solitary penny more in taxes.” He called the plan “a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
Recounting some of his three-and-a-half hour virtual conversation on Monday with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Biden said Xi asked him to describe the essence of America in a few words; Biden boiled it down to one word: “possibilities.”
“It’s never been a good bet to get against America,” said Biden, summing up that the infrastructure law “gives everyone a chance” and will be long remembered.
Before Biden spoke, Nik Coates, the Bristol town administrator and chair of the Grafton County Broadband Committee, said the infrastructure law will be another funding source that the countywide broadband expansion effort can draw upon.
Coates said the money also could come in handy in Bristol, which has “shovel-ready” projects -- including a $23 million storm water/waste treatment upgrade and an extension of a rail trail -- ready for an infusion of cash.
Coates said he had no qualms about where the money for the projects might come from, because as he sees it, “My job is to make sure Bristol gets taken care of.”
About a quarter-mile southeast from the Green Bridge, behind a NH DOT plow truck that was parked across Route 175, Chau Kelley and about a dozen flag-waving, sign-carrying protesters made it clear that they were not buying what Biden was selling.
Using a megaphone, Kelley, a real estate agent from Hooksett and a Vietnamese American, yelled at Biden, asking him to “Pay my gas bills, I’m suffering.”