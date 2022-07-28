FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022.

 Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold their fifth call as leaders on Thursday, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

White House officials have said the long-planned call, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.