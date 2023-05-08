FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden hands a copy of the speech to U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) prior to delivering State of the Union address his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2023. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and top Republicans and Democrats from Congress are set to sit down this week to try to resolve a three-month standoff over the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a crippling default before the end of May.

The Democratic president is calling on lawmakers to raise the federal government's self-imposed borrowing limit without conditions. Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said his chamber will not approve any deal that does not cut spending to address a growing budget deficit.