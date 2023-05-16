U.S. President Joe Biden hosts South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question about the Republican position on the U.S. debt limit as he walks away from the podium at the conclusion of a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2023.  

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy will sit down on Tuesday to try to make progress on a deal to raise the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert an economically catastrophic default.

They have little time to reach a deal. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday reiterated its warning that it could run short of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1, which would trigger a default that economists say would be likely to spark a sharp economic downturn.