WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Vice President Kamala Harris will lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to try to stem the flow of immigration to the United States.
Biden names Harris to lead efforts with Mexico to stem flow of immigrants
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
WASHINGTON — A landmark federal voting rights measure being debated in a Senate committee Wednesday comes as Republicans in dozens of statehouses are pushing local legislation that would make it harder for many Americans to vote.
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Thanks to Trump-era covid relief bill, a UFO report may soon be public - and it'll be big, ex-official says
Last year's gargantuan $2.3 trillion appropriations bill did a couple very obvious things: it provided millions of Americans badly needed coronavirus relief aid and it averted an impending government shutdown.
