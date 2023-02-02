PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden’s plan to reshape the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest faces its final test this week in a Democratic National Committee vote where officials from two key states staunchly oppose the effort.

Biden wants the DNC to oust Iowa as the first in the nation in the party’s nominating calendar — a position it has held since 1972 — and replace it with South Carolina, a state with significantly more Black voters, and one that saved his 2020 presidential campaign.