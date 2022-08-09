Pete and Gerry's Organics

Jesse Laflamme poses in 2017 with some of the hens that have helped make Pete and Gerry’s Organics in Monroe a leading producer of organic and cage-free eggs in the U.S.  

 JOHN KOZIOL/UNION LEADER FILE

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday proposed a U.S. rule requiring farms to give egg-laying chickens access to the outdoors in order to earn the label "organic," closing loopholes but potentially giving companies up to 15 years to comply.

The long-awaited proposal, published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would eliminate loopholes that have let some of the biggest egg producers claim the federally administered "organic" label by installing open-air porches on henhouses in lieu of providing access to pasture.