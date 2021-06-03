WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has ruled out appointing a commission to investigate the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 but will press Congress to do so, Axios reported on Thursday citing White House officials.
Biden rules out naming panel to probe Jan. 6 violence at U.S. Capitol -report
