President Joe Biden discusses his plan to lower prescription drug costs, at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration would subject 27 drugs to inflation penalties, a move that will reduce out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients by as much as $390 per dose, and he pledged more drug price cuts were coming.

Drugmakers hiked the price for 27 drugs last quarter higher than the rate of inflation, and will have to pay the difference on those medicines to Medicare, the government healthcare program for those age 65 and older and the disabled.