President Joe Biden hands Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the pen used to sign into law the Inflation Reduction Act.  

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, an ambitious measure that aims to tamp down on inflation, lower prescription drug prices, tackle climate change, reduce the deficit and impose a minimum tax on profits of the largest corporations.

At a bill signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Biden praised the legislation as among the most significant measures in the history of the country.