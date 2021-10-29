WASHINGTON — The Biden administration spelled out Friday how his proposed $1.7 trillion Build Back Better framework could deliver benefits to working families in New Hampshire.
The White House released its estimate for how many families in the state could be covered under these programs such as increased child care, benefits for pre-school and a tax cut for low-income families.
“These investments will provide new learning opportunities for children, help parents and especially working parents make ends meet, and position the economy for stronger growth for years to come,” the analysis said.
“The framework will create good-paying jobs for residents of New Hampshire, combating climate change, giving our kids cleaner air and water, and making America the leader in global innovation and 21st century manufacturing.”
For weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu was critical of the all-Democratic congressional delegation for refusing to say whether they were on board with the bigger $3.5 trillion package that had stalled in Congress.
Biden had declared all but two moderate Democratic senators were on board with his earlier plan, including New Hampshire Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen.
“They aren’t doing anything. They are just sitting there waiting for (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi to tell them what to do. That’s not a job,” Sununu said during an appearance on Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath Friday.
Both Shaheen and Hassan had said the final number and the details were under discussion and both were involved in those negotiations.
Sununu and state Republican leaders have charged the plan's tax increases would further damage the nation's economy.
Pappas, Kuster pushed for change
U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., co-signed a letter along with a few dozen Democrats last Friday lobbying for the removal of a controversial plan to make financial institutions report consumer transactions of $600 or more to the Internal Revenue Service. The Biden administration said this was taken out of the proposed deal that goes to Congress for debate.
Here are some of the White House estimates provided to the Union Leader:
• Child Care: Better access to affordable child care will benefit 67,154 young children (birth-to-5) from families of four that earn up to $290,358 a year as that represents 2.5 times the state’s median family income.
• Free preschool for 3 and 4-year-olds: This will provide access to more than 24,092 additional children in the state. Currently, an estimated 13% of 3 and 4-year-olds have access to a taxpayer-paid, preschool program in the state.
• More affordable higher education: The plan would increase Pell Grant awards by $550 a year for 82,727 students in the state who now receive them.
• Increased school nutrition: The White House estimates their bill would provide access for free meals to an additional 13,000 students during the school year and give resources for the families of 45,190 students to purchase food over the summer.
• Medicaid Coverage Gap: This bill would expand Medicaid coverage and extend through 2025 the health insurance premium reductions for those who bought insurance on their own during the pandemic. The White House estimates this means 19,000 uninsured here would gain coverage and another 23,900 would continue save hundreds on their premiums each year.
• Earned Income Tax Credit: The plan would extend a tax cut of up to $1,500 for low-income families that Congress approved in the American Rescue Plan Act last spring. This change would affect 66,400 low-wage workers in the state, the White House said.