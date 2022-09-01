U.S. President Joe Biden travel to Philadelphia in Maryland U.S.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the soul of the nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia on Thursday. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

PHILADELPHIA -- President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country's democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November's midterm elections.

Biden accused lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former President Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and "determined to take this country backwards" to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.