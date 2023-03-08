WASHINGTON - President Biden is expected to propose a 5.2 percent raise for federal employees in his budget set to be released Thursday - the largest increase the White House has put forward since Jimmy Carter was president.

That salary boost, which would go into effect in January, will be in Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, according to a senior federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision. Another official familiar with the decision, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the proposal.