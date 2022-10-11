FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo

President Biden is starting to rethink what the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia should look like after last week's announcement by a coalition of oil-producing nations led by the kingdom that it will slash oil production, a move Biden had warned would push up gas prices worldwide and bolster Russia in its war against Ukraine, a White House spokesman said Tuesday.

"I think the president's been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to reevaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit," White House spokesman John Kirby said on CNN, reiterating Biden's disappointment in the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners.