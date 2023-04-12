Ford Mustang Mach-E

A Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at the Washington Auto Show in January.  

 Matt McClain/Washington Post

As part of his fight against climate change, President Biden is attempting to transform the U.S. auto industry from Washington - first with carrots, now with sticks.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed two sets of new rules limiting emissions for all vehicles, ranging from passenger cars to tractor-trailers. The most aggressive of several options the EPA will consider could lead to 67 percent of all new passenger car and light-duty truck sales being electric by 2032, the agency said.