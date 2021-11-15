President Biden is set to sign his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in an elaborate White House ceremony on Monday afternoon — but the top Republican who made it happen is skipping the event.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) plans to blow off Biden’s big event even though he bragged that his support pushed the sprawling bill to passage in the evenly divided Senate.
“I’ve got other things I’ve got to do than go to the signing ceremony, (but) I think it was good for the country, and I’m glad it passed,” McConnell said, without elaborating on his refusal to attend the ceremony.
The White House has invited the other 18 GOP senators and 13 Republican House lawmakers who voted for the bill, which is widely popular with the public but has been sharply denounced by former President Trump and his army of MAGA supporters.
Mayor de Blasio will travel to Washington D.C. to attend the ceremony.
It remains to be seen how many Republicans will show up to lend a veneer of bipartisan support to Biden, who is hated by Republicans and is struggling with low overall approval ratings in recent polls.
Trump has already called for primary challenges against Republicans who voted for the bill, lumping them together with the 10 GOP House lawmakers who voted for his impeachment.
The former president also denounced some lawmakers by name, including first-term Long Island Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), who has also received death threats for supporting the Biden bill. Trump inexplicably did not mention others like Staten Island’s Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), who also voted for the infrastructure bill.
Biden held off on signing the hard-fought infrastructure deal after it passed last week so legislators would be back from a congressional recess and could join in a splashy bipartisan event.
The White House lawn says governors and mayors of both parties and labor and business leaders will be on hand to share credit for the measure, which is designed to rebuild crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels and railroad lines.
Biden has named Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor, to coordinate the implementation of the infrastructure spending.
The president began the process of selling the bill to the broader public with a trip last week to the Port of Baltimore. He’ll go to New Hampshire on Tuesday to visit a bridge on the state’s “red list” for repair and to Detroit on Wednesday for a stop at General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant.
After Monday’s signing ceremony, Democrats will turn their attention back to trying to pass a more controversial package of $1.85 trillion in proposed spending on families, health care, education and climate change.
Democratic leaders predict the House will pass the measure this week but it still has not won the unanimous support of Senate Democrats.
Biden continues to work to win over skeptics like kingmaker Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) without losing the backing of progressives.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.