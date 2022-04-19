President Joe Biden highlighted how funds included in last year's infrastructure bill can help improve shipping and address the country's supply chain issues during a visit to Portsmouth Tuesday.
Speaking at the New Hampshire Port Authority on Market Street, the president said that America is emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and its related recession healthier than ever.
“We’re the only country in the world that I believe has come out of every crisis we faced stronger than when we went in,” Biden said. “Literally, stronger than we went in. That’s the history of the journey of this country.”
An estimated 220 to 250 white folding chairs were set up to accommodate the audience for the president’s appearance. When Biden took to the podium, roughly two to three dozen empty seats could be seen scattered among the crowd of supporters.
Portsmouth Harbor handles approximately 3.5 million tons and nearly $2 billion of cargo a year, including rock gypsum, road de-icing salt, home heating oil and underwater fiber optic cable, the White House said. An $18.2 million project was completed earlier this month by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to widen the harbor’s turning basin, according to the White House.
Terminals along the Piscataqua River supply more than 80% of home heating oil used in New Hampshire.
“We used to have the finest infrastructure in the world. We are now ranked number 13 in quality of infrastructure,” Biden said. “It matters. Our safety, our security, our health and the whole range.”
Portsmouth Harbor also is home to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which services Virginia-class nuclear submarines.
Earlier this year, the port received $1.7 million for maintenance dredging of the shipping channel and basin in Portsmouth Harbor through the bipartisan infrastructure law. Port officials anticipate that work to begin in the fall.
The infrastructure law includes $17 billion overall for upgrading port facilities to address issues with international supply chains. Biden mentioned several other infrastructure investments benefitting from the law, including replacement of lead water pipes, increasing access to broadband internet, efforts to protect against climate change and road and bridge repair work.
“All in, this port supports over 2,300 jobs -- 2,000 new jobs and $275 million to the region’s economy,” Biden said. “That’s not even counting the more than 6,000 civilian contractor jobs here over at the Navy Yard -- jobs in Maine, New Hampshire, and all around the region. There’s so much more in this law. I’m not going to bore you with the rest of it, but it's significant."
Biden touched on rising gas prices, saying prices at the pump are starting to go down. He said more needs to be done.
"Beyond gas prices, I've called on Congress to move immediately to lower the cost of family utility bills, prescription drug bills and more, while lowering the deficit -- reducing inflation," Biden said. “Let’s be clear on why we have such high prices. First, it’s COVID. The second reason is Vladimir Putin. Not a joke.”
After touching down at Pease Air Force Base, Biden’s motorcade was met by a small group of protesters outside the Port Authority on Market Street holding signs saying ‘Trump Won’ and chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”
Joining Biden at his appearance were U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said it was an honor to welcome Biden back to the Granite State.
“President Biden and our congressional delegation were instrumental in delivering this $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to improve our nation’s infrastructure like our ports and waterways, and I was thrilled to see President Biden talking about it here today,” said Buckley. “While Republicans in Washington are focused on raising our taxes and spiking health care premiums, President Biden and Democrats are delivering on creating jobs, lowering costs, making high-speed internet accessible, and improving our nation’s infrastructure like our ports.”
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded by saying Biden can “run from his dismal poll numbers, but he can’t hide.”
“Americans know he is responsible for skyrocketing prices and the crisis at the southern border,” McDaniel said. “Crisis after crisis, Democrats like Chris Pappas and Maggie Hassan have stood with Biden’s disastrous agenda. Come November, Granite State voters will hold Biden and Democrats accountable for the harm they have caused the American people.”
Tuesday marked Biden’s second trip to the Granite State in the past six months. Biden last visited New Hampshire in November, when he traveled to Woodstock the day after signing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.