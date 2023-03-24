FILE PHOTO: Asylum seekers cross into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain New York

FILE PHOTO: A woman, who states she's from the Republic of Congo, arrives by taxi to cross into Canada from the U.S. border on Roxham Road in Champlain, New York, U.S., February 28, 2023.  

 CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS

OTTAWA -- President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off meetings in Ottawa on Friday after making a deal aimed at stopping asylum seekers from traversing the shared U.S.-Canada land border via unofficial crossings.

They are expected to discuss migration, the worsening security and humanitarian situation in Haiti, the war in Ukraine, trade and fighting climate change, officials said.

FILE PHOTO: People walk with their luggage on Roxham Road before crossing the US-Canada in Champlain

FILE PHOTO: People walk with their luggage on Roxham Road before crossing the US-Canada border into Canada in Champlain, New York, U.S., February 14, 2018. Picture taken February 14, 2018. 