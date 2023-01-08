U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Texas Governor Greg Abbott upon his arrival to the U.S.-Mexico border to assess border enforcement operations, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

EL PASO, Texas — President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a reelection bid.

Accompanied by Border Patrol agents, Biden toured a section of the wall that divides the two countries, a signature priority of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, in an effort to demonstrate that he was taking the issue seriously.