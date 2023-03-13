U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis, in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 13, 2023. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - President Joe Biden declared the US banking system "safe" and vowed stiffer bank regulation, after U.S. regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse, threatening to trigger a broader crisis.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them," Biden said.