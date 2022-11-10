President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9, 2022. 

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make no "fundamental concessions" in his first in-person summit with China's Xi Jinping, reinforcing already low expectations for any major breakthrough in strained ties between the world's two largest economies.

The two presidents are expected to meet next week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Xi's last meeting with a U.S. leader came in June 2019, when he reached a truce with Donald Trump that led to a trade deal six months later -- right before relations fell into a downward spiral as Covid-19 spread around the globe.