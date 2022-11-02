U.S. President Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Columbus Club in Washington

President Joe Biden speaks about threats to Democracy and political violence in the United States during a Democratic National Committee event at the Columbus Club in Washington on Wednesday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept results from the Nov. 8 elections if they lose is a threat to democracy and he blamed former President Donald Trump for inspiring them.

“Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us,” Biden said in a speech just days before Americans decide whether Democrats maintain control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives or hand over power to Republicans.