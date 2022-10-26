President Biden and first lady Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after a tree-planting ceremony this week. 

 Tom Brenner/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - President Biden, in an 11th-hour effort to shift the debate over inflation and the economy, has begun warning voters of the threat of government shutdowns, entitlement cuts, debt defaults and general chaos if Republicans take control of Congress.

Biden, who ascended to office on a pledge to work across the aisle and combat some of the divisiveness that dogged his predecessor, has leaned into the argument that Republicans represent a dire threat to the country's fiscal peace and stability. With control of Congress - and by extension, the president's agenda - hanging in the balance in the final days before the Nov. 8 elections, Biden and other leading Democrats are seizing on the fear of disorder in an attempt to turn their liabilities on the economy into a political weapon.