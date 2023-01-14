FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden addresses 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington

President Joe Biden delivers keynote remarks at a U.S.-Africa business forum in Washington in December.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WILMINGTON, Del. -- President Joe Biden's counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed over to Justice Department officials.

Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden's Wilmington home on Thursday to facilitate the handover to the Justice Department of a document with classified markings that was found there earlier.