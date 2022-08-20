Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference for the CHIPS and Science Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2022.

 Eric Lee/Bloomberg

As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decides whether to hold a vote on legislation aimed at forcing more competition on big tech firms, he's become the beneficiary of a wave of personal donations from lobbyists for the internet giants.

After receiving no money from any of the top lobbyists for Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. or Alphabet Inc. in the two previous election cycles going back to 2017, Schumer's attracted some $30,000 in direct donations to his campaign from the lobbyists and executives of the companies opposed to a bill that would curb how the platforms operate.

New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has received thousands of dollars from Amazon's PAC.