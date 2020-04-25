Bill Shaheen fended off a challenge to win a third term as a member of the Democratic National Committee.
Carlos Cardona, the 30-year-old chairman of the Laconia Democrats, ran against longtime party leader Shaheen, who is the husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Cardona said in campaign statements he wanted to help make New Hampshire’s delegation to the Democratic National Committee more diverse — both in terms of race and age.
“My generation is ready to lead,” he said in a Thursday Zoom meeting hosted by the New Hampshire Democratic Latino Caucus.
The contest, pitting a longtime party leader against an activist, echoed the New Hampshire Republican Party’s election of Chris Ager to the Republican National Committee post in January.
Ager replaced Steve Duprey, who had served four terms as Republican National Committeeman, and who chaired the state Republican party for many years. Ager pledged to represent the party’s grassroots at the Republican National Committee and won the election.
State Senate President Donna Soucy ran unopposed for the Democratic National Committee member position vacated by Kathy Sullivan, who decided not to run again after 21 years representing New Hampshire on the Democratic National Committee.
New Hampshire’s Democratic Party members voted remotely for Democratic National Committee member, casting ballots by mail and email rather than at an in-person gathering. Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said in a statement that 88% of state party members voted for committee members, and for delegates to the Democratic National Convention.