A bipartisan majority in the U.S. Senate passed a massive infrastructure bill for the first time in more than a decade Tuesday.
Both New Hampshire senators, Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, were among 22 senators from both parties who spent weeks brokering the compromise, which would spend $1.2 trillion to fix roads and bridges while upgrading the nation’s power grid and the public’s access to high-speed internet.
“This is literally history in the making as it would make the biggest investment in infrastructure in more than 50 years,” Shaheen said during a telephone interview.
Hassan called the bill a “game-changer” that also would jump-start the revival of commuter rail service from Boston to Concord.
The bill also includes a four-year, $1 billion grant for state and local governments to fight against cyberattacks, a pet project of Hassan’s.
“A cyberattack on a state or local government network can put schools, electrical grids, and crucial services in jeopardy,” she said. “Even though cyberattacks are becoming more and more common in today’s threat landscape, state and local governments often do not have the adequate resources to defend against them.”
The measure passed 69-30, with 19 Republican senators voting for it, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s office did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. During a radio interview Monday, Sununu said he did not have the time to go over the 2,700-page measure.
“Whatever they do it should be bipartisan, I hope it is exactly for infrastructure” and not other spending, said Sununu, who is considering a Senate run to try to unseat Hassan next year.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said only 10% of the bill’s price tag would go to fix roads and bridges and called the bill a “gateway to reckless spending. As I’ve said before, if the Democrats wanted to pass a bill just to fix and expand our roads and bridges, they could have done it with near-unanimous support,” Cruz said in a statement.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office concluded the Senate bill would increase the federal deficit by more than $250 billion over the next decade.
Shaheen said the CBO fails to account for the growth in federal revenues that will come from investments in infrastructure.
“The Republicans had no problems voting for a federal tax cut in 2017 that as we know exploded the federal deficit,” Shaheen said. “They are just trying to find excuses for voting no.”
Shaheen credited President Joe Biden with using his political capital to get so many Senate Republicans to go along with the package, which is smaller than what many liberal Democrats on Capitol Hill had wanted.
“These negotiations took longer than it did to work on the COVID-19 relief bills,” Shaheen said. Biden “was the key third party in these negotiations; his personal involvement really did move the needle.”
Next up, budget bill
The bipartisan era of good feeling ended moments after the Senate vote, when Senate Democrats took up another top priority of Biden’s agenda, a $3.5 trillion budget resolution.
Senate Democratic leaders invoked the time-honored reconciliation process on the budget bill. This means unlike other bills that require 60 votes to break a filibuster, the budget requires a simple majority to pass, which can happen without any GOP support.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House won’t act on the infrastructure measure until the Senate completes work on both bills.
There won’t be final action on either until the House returns to Washington from its summer recess on Sept. 20. The Congress will need to pass a stopgap or temporary federal spending bill, since its fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
The Senate was working well into the night Tuesday as McConnell and other Senate Republicans offered amendments to try to pare back the budget outline and the Biden plan to pay for it by raising taxes on families making more than $400,000 a year.
The National Republican Congressional Committee wasted no time attacking the spending bill and warned it would go after U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., if he embraced it.
“Granite Staters are rightly concerned that Chris Pappas’ reckless spending will lead to higher taxes and higher prices. If Pappas votes for this legislation, he will lose,” said NRCC spokeswoman Samantha Bullock.
Shaheen and Hassan supported many provisions of the budget bill, including expanding paid family and medical leave and making the child care tax credit permanent. Shaheen said she’s not wedded to the final price tag of the measure, which still needs to be written over the next several weeks.
Some moderate Senate Democrats have balked at the bottom line, as well as provisions such as placing restrictions on fossil fuel production to reduce climate change.
“I want to be involved in what is in it, but clearly I support the general approach,” Shaheen said.