Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane for his travel to China and the UK from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Friday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

TOKYO -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday, the first top American diplomat to visit China in five years, amid frosty bilateral ties and dim prospects for any breakthrough on the long list of disputes between the world’s two largest economies.

Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace, Blinken is set to become the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.