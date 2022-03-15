Exeter police are set to be outfitted with body-worn cameras, after voters approved the use of federal funding for the project last week and President Joe Biden signed the omnibus spending bill into law on Tuesday — which also included earmarks for body cameras for Keene police, and upgrades for the Greenland Police Department’s body cameras.
The Exeter police department expects to enter a five-year contract with a vendor to acquire 26 body-worn cameras, using $232,000 in federal funding. The spending bill also includes $415,000 for the Keene Police Department’s cameras, and $70,000 for Greenland.
Police reform advocates and police have both come to embrace body-worn cameras — and they are becoming more widespread in New Hampshire. Manchester and Nashua police are equipped with body-worn cameras, as are police in smaller departments like Hollis and Weare.
“I’ve spoken to officers and chiefs alike who stated that they could not imagine policing without them now that they’ve been using them for several years,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement. “The ability to quickly resolve court cases, complaints, or other issues by having the video evidence of what actually occurred will be a great asset to an investigation or case,” he said.
Poulin said Exeter is also exploring dashboard-mounted cameras, and is looking into federal funding for that project, too.
The state Department of Safety is administering a grant program for more local law enforcement agencies and county sheriffs’ departments to get body-worn and dashboard cameras of their own.
Public Information Officer Tyler Dumont of the Department of Safety said 29 New Hampshire agencies applied this year for state grants — though he said there is not enough money to fund all the applications.
Meanwhile, the state’s largest law enforcement force continues to struggle to get its body-worn camera system up and running.
After the Executive Council approved the six-year, $3.4 million contract with the Georgia-based company Utility Associates, Inc., to outfit the New Hampshire State Police with hundreds of body-worn and dashboard-mounted cameras, state police officials had hoped the cameras would be running by the end of October 2021.
But the effort has run months behind schedule.
Dumont said the camera vendor has faced the staffing and supply-chain issues common to many businesses over the last year.
“While our vendor has faced challenges with equipment configuration and staffing, like many businesses across the U.S., they have been in constant communication with us and participate in daily meetings to update us on progress,” said Department of Safety spokesman Tyler Dumont in an email Tuesday.
Dumont said the body-worn and dashboard cameras were in the testing phase, and the department hoped the cameras would start recording in May — seven months after the original October 2021 timeframe.