President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Corky Messner in New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary.
Messner, a retired attorney, is running against retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc in the Republican primary to challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November.
Bolduc would still be a staunch ally to the president if he is elected to the Senate, said Bolduc campaign senior adviser Josh McElveen. McElveen said he hoped one endorsement — even one from an incumbent president highly popular with Republican voters — will not be all voters consider in the September primary.
“We understand money is a big part of this but more important than money is the character of a candidate,” McElveen said. “The decision that Republican voters have to make is whether they want someone who has public service and Granite State blood running through his veins, or if they want to choose someone based on what someone tells them to do.”
McElveen said the campaign “exhausted every avenue” to get the president to hear Bolduc’s pitch.
“That didn’t happen. I can only speculate,” McElveen said.
After the president tweeted his endorsement of Messner on Friday, McElveen said the Bolduc campaign team’s phones and emails filled with messages of support.
“This is far from over,” McElveen said.
That’s not the mood in Messner’s camp.
“I think this means we can focus on Jeanne Shaheen,” Mike Biundo, senior advisor to Messner’s campaign, said of the president’s endorsement. “We feel we’re very well positioned, cash advantage-wise, grassroots-wise.”
Biundo said the campaign has been in “constant communication with the White House team” about fundraising and other endorsements. The campaign has also stayed in touch with Trump’s first 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, Biundo said, and other people close to the president who could who could tell Trump why they thought Messner could win against Shaheen.
“Obviously any time you’re taking on an incumbent, fundraising is an important piece of that puzzle,” Biundo said.
Shaheen’s campaign reported more than $7 million cash on hand at the end of March.
Biundo said he hoped Trump’s endorsement would attract more donors from around the country, and more high-profile endorsements that could bring in still more donors to supplement the $3 million Messner has loaned his campaign so far.
Bolduc’s campaign reported just over $100,000 cash on hand on March 31.
“We have such a late primary here,” Biundo said. “The quicker we can make this campaign fighting not just to win the nomination, but to win the election in November, the better it is for everybody.”